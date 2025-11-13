Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s sizzling chemistry in the new ad leaves fans begging for a rom-com. Watch

Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are setting the internet ablaze with their undeniable chemistry in a new ad for Dubai-based luxury real estate developer Damac. Released on Thursday, the ad showcases the duo living their best lives on a private luxury island, lounging, dancing, and basking in each other’s company while promoting the brand’s DAMAC Islands 2. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's undeniable chemistry in a new luxury real estate ad has sparked social media excitement, with fans demanding a rom-com.

Ranbir, Alia sizzle in new ad

In the video, Ranbir sports a breezy light-blue shirt paired with khaki pants, while Alia looks effortlessly glamorous in an orange swimsuit and a yellow sarong. The official Damac caption read, “Paradise isn’t just a place. It’s a state of mind. With Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, experience DAMAC Islands 2, where every moment flows to the rhythm of the sea. At this island escape, waterfront luxury meets tranquillity, and living becomes an art inspired by the island lifestyle.”

Fans can't get enough

The couple’s on-screen chemistry immediately sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans flooding social media to express their admiration. One user wrote, “This looks like a movie. They look so good together!” Another added, “RanLia looks so gooooddd!! Feels like watching a Bollywood rom-com.” Many echoed the sentiment, calling them the “ultimate power couple.” Several fans even demanded a romantic comedy featuring the two, writing comments like, “We really need a romcom movie of Ranbir and Alia,” and “The chemistry is so good, I thought I was watching a rom-com trailer.”

Ranbir and Alia first met on the sets of Brahmāstra, which marked their first on-screen collaboration. After years of dating, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home in April 2022. Later that year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, who has since become a favorite of paparazzi and fans alike.

Ranbir, Alia's projects

Ranbir and Alia are set to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film, described as an intense romance set against a backdrop of conflict, marks Ranbir’s second collaboration with Bhansali after Saawariya and Alia’s first since Gangubai Kathiawadi. Slated for a 2026 release, Love & War is one of the most anticipated films of the year.