Ranbir Kapoor got worried as mom Neetu Kapoor shot for Daadi Ki Shaadi amid India-Pakistan conflict: ‘Please come back’

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi, and recent conversations around the film have revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes moments. During a promotional interaction, Neetu recalled how her son Ranbir Kapoor grew concerned for her safety while she was shooting in Shimla amid rising tensions during the India–Pakistan conflict at the time. (Also Read: Daadi Ki Shaadi trailer: Kapil Sharma’s wedding plans go haywire as Neetu Kapoor’s 'savage daadi’ decides to marry)

When Ranbir Kapoor got worried for mom Neetu Kapoor

Worried Ranbir Kapoor requested mom Neetu Kapoor to leave shoot and return home during India-Pakistan conflict.

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Speaking about the film’s shoot, co-actor Kapil Sharma shared that several unexpected situations arose during production. He said, “So many things happened during the making of this film. The war had started, and the situation had become very serious at that time. I think Ranbir had called you.”

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{{^usCountry}} Neetu confirmed this and explained how her son reacted to the situation. She said, “Yes, Ranbir called me and said, ‘Mumma, please come back.’ But I told him, ‘This is the safest place right now, nobody is going to drop bombs here.’ When the war started, nobody said anything. Everyone said we will continue working. Everybody was so excited about the film and everything around it. Nobody wanted to leave.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neetu confirmed this and explained how her son reacted to the situation. She said, “Yes, Ranbir called me and said, ‘Mumma, please come back.’ But I told him, ‘This is the safest place right now, nobody is going to drop bombs here.’ When the war started, nobody said anything. Everyone said we will continue working. Everybody was so excited about the film and everything around it. Nobody wanted to leave.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is making her acting debut with the film, also spoke about the atmosphere on set. She said that the team shared a strong sense of bonding, which made it difficult for anyone to consider leaving midway. According to her, the film was made with a lot of warmth, and that reflected in how the cast and crew worked together during the schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is making her acting debut with the film, also spoke about the atmosphere on set. She said that the team shared a strong sense of bonding, which made it difficult for anyone to consider leaving midway. According to her, the film was made with a lot of warmth, and that reflected in how the cast and crew worked together during the schedule. {{/usCountry}}

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Neetu also highlighted the unique shooting conditions in Shimla, which contributed to the team's bonding. She revealed that there were no vanity vans available on location, which is usually a standard feature on film sets. Kapil added that due to space constraints, the team stayed in cottages instead of hotels. This arrangement meant that the cast spent more time together, which helped them connect better and enjoy the process.

About Daadi Ki Shaadi

Daadi Ki Shaadi, directed by Ashish R Mohan, is a family comedy-drama produced by RTake Studios and BeingU Studios. The film also stars R. Sarathkumar, Teju Kolhapuri and Sadia Khateeb in key roles. It marks Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s debut in Hindi cinema, where she plays Neetu Kapoor’s on-screen daughter, who opposes her mother’s decision to remarry. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 8 May, coinciding with Mother’s Day.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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