Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranbir Kapoor had to calm down anxious Alia Bhatt ahead of Raha's paparazzi debut: 'Let’s talk your worst fear'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Abhimanyu Mathur
Oct 12, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Alia Bhatt has opened up on how she and Ranbir Kapoor decided that they did not want to hide daughter Raha's face from the public.

Actor Alia Bhatt has revealed that she was anxious and nervous before she and husband Ranbir Kapoor first revealed their daughter Raha's face to the public last year. Alia and Ranbir had brought Raha out to waiting paparazzi ahead of the Kapoor family Christmas lunch last year. Alia has now addressed the moment for the first time. (Also read: Alia Bhatt wants ‘more babies’ in the future; wants Raha to watch these movies of hers and Ranbir Kapoor)

Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt during Raha's first public appearance
Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt during Raha's first public appearance

Alia Bhatt on Raha's public 'debut'

On Kareena Kapoor's chat show What Women Want, Alia revealed that Ranbir casually brought up the conversation of showing Raha's face to the world on that day. Till then, the couple had not brought the toddler out in public and had requested the paparazzi not to click her. But that day, he advised they go ahead with it, and Alia said it made her very anxious.

The actor added, “He obviously understood that, and he said okay now you’re going to get really anxious so now let’s talk about it what your worst fear is. This we talked all the way from Bandra to Juhu and then finally I was like listen it's true like this is our life and I don’t want people to think that oh you can’t see my daughter’s face, that was not the intention.”

Eventually, Ranbir came out to tell the paparazzi waiting outside the party venue that they would bring Raha out and requested them not to be loud. The moment was captured by various media organisations and paps as Raha cutely posed with her parents, even holding their faces. Talking about that moment, Alia said, "I just didn’t want to be like a whole thing and that one moment happened, and it was such a cute moment where she was holding both our faces like that." Alia said that she still gets nervous when paparazzi shine the camera flash in Raha's eyes but has gotten accustomed to it now.

Alia and Ranbir's careers

Alia recently saw the release of her action film Jigra, which hit the screens on Friday. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina and is the story of a sister, who travels to another country to break her brother out of prison. Ranbir, meanwhile, was last seen in Animal, which released in 2023. He is currently filming Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, in which he plays Lord Rama.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On