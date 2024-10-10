Alia Bhatt hints at Ranbir Kapoor’s social media stalking skills; reveals Raha once called him ‘Papa Bhatt’

Apart from being one of the most sought-after actors of the film industry, Alia Bhatt is also a doting mother and loving wife. When fans are not gushing over her versatility and acting chops, they are going gaga over her happy family photos. Just recently, the internet went into a frenzy when Alia revealed that her daughter Raha Kapoor loves the track Naatu Naatu from her mother’s 2022 film RRR. In fact, the star kid hears the song everyday and tries to do the hook step that Jr NTR and Ram Charan aced in the film. Well, Alia has now revealed another cute story about her daughter. Ranbir Kapoor with wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor

Alia recently joined her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan on the latter's chat show. In a promo of the same, Bebo pointed out that Alia has added her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s surname to her name. Hearing this, Alia remembered a cute moment when Raha called her mother ‘Alia Bhatt’ and went on to call her father Ranbir ‘Papa Bhatt’. Alia then lauded Ranbir’s parenting skills and shared that he’s ‘super creative’ when it comes to their daughter’s playtime. Well, there is another hidden talent of Ranbir that Alia dropped a hint about.

When Kareena opined that her brother Ranbir is better at the social media game, Alia hit back, “Which social media game? Posting or stalking?” This resulted in both the Bollywood beauties bursting into laughter. Well, for the longest time fans wondered why RK does not have an official handle on any social media platform. However, over the years, many celebs have spoken about Ranbir’s private anonymous account, through which he apparently ‘stalks’ other celebrities. At least that’s what rumours, and Alia’s recent hint, suggest.

On the film front, Alia and Ranbir will soon reunite on the silver screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars actor Vicky Kaushal. Kareena, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for Singham Again which is all set to release on Diwali.