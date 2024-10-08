Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s daughter has THIS in common with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Raha

A month ago today, Bollywood’s beloved star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became proud parents of a baby girl. While Ranveer has stepped out to attend events after becoming a daddy, fans expected new mommy Deepika to make her first public appearance post giving birth yesterday at the Singham Again trailer launch. Sadly, that did not happen. At the event, Ranveer explained that Deepika is busy with the baby and he will take over the parenting duties at night. The actor also revealed that Deepika was pregnant with their daughter while filming Singham Again, calling the cop drama their baby’s debut. Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their daughter into the world this year, whereas Alia and Ranbir became parents to Raha in 2022

Ranveer further went on to call his and Deepika’s daughter ‘Baby Simmba’, referring to his character in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. So even before coming into the world, Ranveer and Deepika’s child has technically made her debut in the entertainment industry! Well, she’s not the only one. In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt revealed that she was pregnant with daughter Raha Kapoor while shooting for her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone (2023). She was away from home while filming the action thriller, which is when she felt Raha’s first kick. Alia went on to reveal her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to the same.

So Deepika and Alia were both pregnant while shooting, which means their daughters became stars like the superstar mothers even before they were born. How cool is that! While Deepika and Ranveer are enjoying their first month today as new parents, Ranbir and Alia will celebrate their angel Raha’s second birthday this year in November. What an exciting time for both the beautiful families.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer are reuniting onscreen for Singham Again. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will soon share the silver screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.