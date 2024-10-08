‘Deepika ko sautan mil gayi’: Ranveer Singh calls Singham Again co-star Tiger Shroff his man crush; netizens react

The much anticipated trailer of Singham Again was finally launched yesterday on October 8 and it was definitely worth the wait. As expected, this Rohit Shetty directorial promises to be a mass entertainer with hilarious dialogues, killer action sequences and a crazy star cast we never thought would come together. While Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will reprise their beloved characters from the cop universe, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone are the newest entrants in this onscreen police force. Well, yesterday at the trailer launch, Ranveer showered his newest co-star Tiger with love, calling the latter his ‘man crush’. Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in Singham Again

Talking about Tiger, who will be seen as ACP Satya in the cop drama, Ranveer aka Simmba shared, “The first time sharing screen space with my man crush. The wonder boy. I'm a huge fan of him. There is nobody as special as Tiger, as specially skilled. Nobody in the world! Can dance like Michael Jackson, fight like Bruce Lee. I'm a huge fan and I'm hugely honoured my brother to be sharing screen space with you.” While Ranveer and Tiger left us gushing over their bromance, new mommy Deepika was at home with her newborn daughter. Revealing the same, Ranveer had shared that he is in charge of night-time parenting duties.

Comment section of Ranveer and Tiger's video

This clip of Ranveer showering Tiger with love soon went viral on social media. Poking fun at the brewing bromance, one social media user stated: “Deepika ko sautan mil gayi😂”, whereas another netizen joked, “Le dipika -- jao usi se baat karo na mai kaun hu 😂😂😂.” Meanwhile, another comment read: “Tiger hai hi sabse pyara”, while an internet user gushed, “So happy to see how wonderfully Ranveer is praising Tiger!! Really excited to watch them together in the film..❤️🙌🔥.”

This time, Ajay will join forces with Tiger, Akshay, Ranveer and Deepika to save Kareena from Danger Lanka aka Arjun Kapoor who will be seen as the deadly antagonist. Are you excited to get on this rollercoaster when Singham Again arrives in theatres on Diwali?