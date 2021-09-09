Ranbir Kapoor is confused as paparazzi wish him a happy birthday: ‘Kiska hai?’

Although there are less than 20 days left for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, the paparazzi in Mumbai couldn't help but wish him well in advance. On Wednesday, they spotted the actor outside a dubbing studio in the city.

As he stepped out of his car, he was surrounded by a group of paparazzi. While he stood for a moment to pose for them, a paparazzo shouted, “Happy birthday Ranbir.” Soon, a few others followed, leaving Ranbir confused.

“Happy birthday, kiska hai (Whose birthday is it)?” he asked before joking with them and walking away.

Ranbir will turn 39 later this month. Last year, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram. She shared a picture of him seated at a table with a couple of cakes placed in front of him. “Happy Birthday 8,” she had captioned the picture. His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also revealed that Ranbir had his birthday lunch with her and their mother Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir's birthday falls in the same month as his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor. On Rishi's 69th birth anniversary, on September 4, Neetu along with Shatrughan Sinha, directors David Dhawan and Rahul Rawail and Rishi's older brother, Randhir Kapoor came together to remember him.

They arranged for a cake, featuring a few of Rishi's favourite things such as a whiskey bottle, the Twitter logo, a bowl of mutton curry, nag champa incense sticks, a guitar and a cassette of songs from his old hits, and a cutout of the actor.

Speaking about the get-together, Shatrughan told a leading daily, “The get-together was a sort of a celebration but it was the acceptance of the situation which we need to praise here; it got emotional, Randhir was a bit quiet and not his usual self. But then, we understand how close Randhir was to Rishi. Add this to his another loss this year when Rajiv Kapoor passed away in February.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir has been busy with a few of his upcoming projects. The actor will be seen in Brahmastra with Alia, Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, and an untitled Luv Ranjan film. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. Ranbir will also start work on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor.