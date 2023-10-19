Ranbir Kapoor doesn't let paparazzo go, drags him to elevator after he tries taking his pics: ‘Kya bhai?’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was seemingly in a cheerful mood recently when a bunch of photographers reached the T-Series office to click his photos. This is when Ranbir playfully dragged one of the photographers along with him inside the elevator of the building. A video of the incident has surfaced online. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan holds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hostage in Jawan-inspired ad

Ranbir Kapoor's playful interaction with paparazzi

Ranbir Kapoor at T-Series office in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

In the video, Ranbir looked stylish in his off-duty look. He wore a tie-dye t-shirt with dark pants. As he reached the location, he was seen getting out of his vehicle and walking towards the building. As one paparazzo stood in his way, he playfully grabbed him inside the elevator.

During the banter, Ranbir said, “Main le ke ja raha hu isko.” He also said, "Kya bhai? Kya keh raha tha tu? while turning to the paparazzi. This incident left others, at the venue, in splits as heard in the video.

Fans react to ‘friendly’ Ranbir

Reacting to it, someone wrote in the comment section, “Hahaha awesome.” “He just kidnapped that guy in front of everyone. Love how playful he is,” added another. Someone also commented, “Good. He looks friendly.”

Ranbir Kapoor recently returned to Mumbai after attending the National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. He was there to support his wife, actor Alia Bhatt who fetched the Best Actor award this year for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which won in multiple categories. Ranbir was seen clicking Alia's pictures as she received her Best Actor award from President Droupadi Murmu during the ceremony.

Later, Alia posted a bunch of others from the event. It featured her with Ranbir and others at the event. Sharing them, Alia wrote in the caption, “A photo, a moment, a memory for life.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming Animal. The film stars him opposite Rashmika Mandanna. It also has Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Animal will be released in theatres on December 1.

