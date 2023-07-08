Ranbir Kapoor celebrates mom Neetu Kapoor's birthday in Italy; Alia Bhatt shares a message for ‘queen’ saasu ma

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 64th birthday with her children--son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in Italy. Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara were also part of the celebrations though Ranbir's wife-actor Alia Bhatt missed it. (Also Read | When Neetu Kapoor's strict mom wouldn't let Rishi Kapoor flirt with her, told her not to have affairs)

Neetu shares picture from her birthday party

Neetu Kapoor missed Alia Bhatt on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Neetu shared a photo from her birthday celebrations. In the picture, Neetu dressed in a red outfit and black heels and sat on a chair. Ranbir hugged his sister Riddhima as they stood behind their mother. Samara posed next to her father Bharat in the picture. For the occasion, Ranbir Kapoor opted for a white T-shirt, grey blazer, trousers and sneakers.

Neetu misses Alia, Raha

Neetu also penned a note saying that she missed her daughter-in-law Alia and granddaughter Raha Kapoor. Sharing the photo, Neetu captioned it, "Beautiful cherished day (red heart and heart eyes emojis) missed @aliaabhatt #raha ( my loves ) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii." Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Love youuuuuuuuuu (red heart emojis)." Soni Razdan wished, "Happy Birthday have a wonderful day! Loads of love."

Alia wishes Neetu

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Alia posted a black and white photo of Neetu talking on a mic. She wrote, "Happy Birthday queen. You make everything wonderful!!!! Love you oh so much (yellow heart emoji)!"

Alia posted a black and white photo of Neetu.

Kareena reacts to the celebrations

Riddhima also shared the same photo on her Instagram. She wrote, "Happy Bday Ma. We adore you #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha) #portofino." Portofino is a place in Italy. Reacting to the picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Surprise best best (rainbow and red heart emojis)." Neetu commented, "Love you Kuks." Saba Ali Khan said, "Happy Birthday Neetu Aunty."

Riddhima also shared a photo.

Bharat wishes Neetu

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Bharat shared the same picture and wished Neetu. He wrote, "Happy happy birthday mom. Love you so much @neetu54." He also posted a video as the family sat down for dinner outdoors. As a person brought a cake to the table, Ranbir pushed aside a glass to make a place for it. He looked at it and then took out his phone to click pictures. Neetu closed her eyes, made a wish and then jokingly stabbed the cake. Bharat also gave a quick view of the guests as the video ended.

Screenshots from video posted by Bharat on Instagram.

Ranbir clicked pictures as Neetu cut her cake.

Neetu and Ranbir's films

Neetu was last seen in the film JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film received positive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in the film Letters To Mr Khanna with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Ranbir will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

