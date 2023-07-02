Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal release postponed. Check details here

The team of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal have postponed the release date of the much-awaited action-thriller. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the theatres on August 11. A new release date is yet to be announced. (Also Read | Animal pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor wields axe, spills blood as he fights)

About Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was facing a clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Earlier, the release date of Animal was facing a clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

Animal release postponed

Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Saturday. He tweeted, “#Xclusiv… Animal not arriving on Independence Day weekend … #Animal - starring #RanbirKapoor and directed by #SandeepReddyVanga - *won’t* release on 11 Aug 2023… Yes, the film has been postponed… A new release date will be announced in the coming days. #BhushanKumar.”

Animal pre-teaser

Last month, the team of Animal had shared the pre-teaser. The video began with several people wielding axes and wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. Ranbir walked in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. He swung his axe as he killed several people. Ranbir wore white dhota and kurta. In the first look poster of the film, Ranbir held an axe under his arm, with blood stains on his shoulder, as he lit a cigarette.

Rashmika praises Ranbir

Ranbir's Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna had praised the actor in an Instagram post last month. After wrapping up shooting for Animal, Rashmika penned a long emotional note on her Instagram stories. A part of her note read, "Rkaaaaayyy, I think initially because he is #ranbirkapoor. I was super nervous but my god!!! Our little secret...God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya..Brilliant actor. Amaaazing human - Everything else - Crazy no?"

She had also added, "Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya.. I only wish the best for him for life and woaaaaahhhhh. wait haveeeee to say this RK in Animal is the bomb. I don't think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming sooooooooonn... I am super duper excited for the team."

