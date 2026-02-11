Ranbir Kapoor recalls dad Rishi would ‘push him to watch musicals’ with Himani Shivpuri when he was studying in US

She wrote that Ranbir spoke about her 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen. The Rishi Kapoor directorial also starred Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai, Rajesh Khanna, Paresh Rawal and Kader Khan apart from Himani. Himani said that Ranbir told her he was studying in the US at the time and would visit the sets.

Himani wrote that when they met recently, Ranbir Kapoor touched her feet and also complimented her. "Good morning! It was wonderful meeting Ranbir! Such a warm, gracious and talented actor, he got up and touched my feet, complimenting me, 'Ma'am, you look the same!' Ha ha the Rk charm and sanskar (values)."

Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri has shared anecdotes and praised Ranbir Kapoor as she posted a picture with him. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Himani called Ranbir "a warm, gracious and talented actor".

The late Rishi Kapoor would insist that he go to plays and musicals with Himani. “He recalled the Aa Ab Laut Chalen days when he was studying in the US and used to come on the sets, and Chintuji used to push him to go and watch plays and musicals with me!” she wrote.

Himani wrote they went for outings together "My first visit to the US, besides shopping, I was watching the Broadway shows. It was amazing outdoors, the amazing RK hospitality, and we watched Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Sound of Music, and many more with Satish Kaushik, Paresh Rawal, Bhattiji, Saroj Khan, sometimes Ash …what a time..@ranbirkapoor," concluded her post.

About Ranbir and Himani's film together Ranbir and Himani starred together in the 2013 film Besharam, directed by Abhinav Kashyap. The film also featured Pallavi Sharda, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Javed Jaffrey also feature in the film.

More about Ranbir, Himani's films Himani is known for her roles in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pardes, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and many more.

Ranbir will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, a period romantic drama. Apart from Love and War, Ranbir also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash.