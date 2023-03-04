Ranbir Kapoor recalls his school days, says he was slapped by principal: 'Usne aise jhapar mara mujhe...'

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy promoting his upcoming film, Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. The actor was a guest at The Kapil Sharma Show, where he recalled an incident from his school days, when he was punished by the principal for trying to bunk class. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor talks about daughter Raha on The Kapil Sharma Show, reveals who she looks like. Watch)

In a recent The Kapil Sharma Show promo, Ranbir recalled a funny incident, when he was thrashed by his school's principal. “Mujhe yaad he class chal rahi thi... aisa period chal raha tha jo bohut boring he, toh maine aise… yaha agar ye classroom or waha teacher he (proceeds to kneel down)… toh main aise class ke bahar sneak kar raha tha... paaji (brother) maine upar dekha toh mera principal aise khada tha. Mere kaan se mujhe aisa pakda aur ek corridor hota tha usne aise jhapar marke mujhe yaha lekar gaya... fir usne mera baal pakda mujhe turn kiya aur phir waapis le aya... phir uske baad unhone pucha mujhse ki tum kya kar rahe the (I remember there was a boring class going on when I tried to sneak out but I saw up and there was the Principal standing right there. He held my ears and slapped me towards the corridor and then turned me back to hold my hair and to slap me back to the class. Then he asked me what did I wrong)?"

The hilarious incident left the audience in splits as Kapil asked Ranbir, "Toh ye nahi bole ki thappar maarne ke pehle kyu nahi pucha (Why didn't you ask him to ask the question before slapping)?"

In an earlier promo from the show, Ranbir had also talked about daughter Raha Kapoor, and joked that some relatives ask whether she resembles her father or her mother Alia Bhatt, to which he had said that he is thankful Raha looks like them, and not someone else. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir married at their Mumbai home Vastu in April last year. Alia announced via an Instagram post the birth of their daughter on November 6, 2022. Recently, Ranbir revealed that ever since Raha has entered his life, he doesn't feel like going out for work and wants to be with her all the time.

Ranbir will be next seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which will be released on March 8. His upcoming projects include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also feature in the film that is set to be released later this year.

