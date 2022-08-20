Ranbir Kapoor says it was ‘love at first sight’ with Alia Bhatt, she fights a blush to ask: 'Really?'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently held a live session with their fans. During the session, the married couple and to-be-parents answered a bunch of questions about their upcoming film Brahmastra. A fan also asked about their character Shiva and Isha from the movie and how they fell for each other. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor jokes about Alia Bhatt's weight in live video; fans react: 'Disgusting thing to say to a pregnant woman')

Answering the question, Ranbir said, “I think when Shiva saw Isha, it was very easy for me because it was like Ranbir seeing Alia and he fell in love very naturally, like how I fell in love with her. It was love at first sight.” A blushing Alia asked him "Really?" when he said, “It sounds nice.” At this, Alia laughed and put her head on Ranbir's shoulder.

Apart from the cute moment, the session also got everyone's attention for a particular segment where Ranbir commented on Alia's weight-gain due to pregnancy. During the live session, when the duo were asked why they are not actively promoting Brahmastra in the way they do for other movies, Alia replied, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not ‘phailod’ everywhere, right now our focus is..."

It was at this point that Ranbir cut her in between and pointed at his wife's baby bump saying, "Well I can say somebody has phailod (referencing her weight gain)." However, he did add that his comment was meant as a joke. Though Ranbir made it clear that he was joking, unfortunately, it did not go well with many social media users, who later slammed him for allegedly 'fat-shaming' Alia.

Apart from the baby's arrival, the two are also waiting for the release of Brahmastra, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna will also be seen in prominent roles in Ayan Mukerji's directorial.

