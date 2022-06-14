Ranbir Kapoor shares rare video message ahead of Brahmastra trailer launch: ‘Andar se mara jaa raha hoon’. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, much to the disappointment of the actor’s fans. But on Tuesday, he did make a rare appearance on social media, on the official accounts of his upcoming film Brahmastra. In a video shared by the social media team of Brahmastra, the actor shared a message for his fans and expressed his excitement about the film’s trailer, which will release on Wednesday. Also read: Brahmastra's new poster shows Mouni Roy as Junoon, 'Queen of Darkness': Ayan Mukerji calls her 'surprise package'

In the video, Ranbir can be seen sitting in a car, shooting the video himself on a phone on selfie mode. He says, “Guys, tomorrow is a special and wonderful day for me. The trailer of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva comes out tomorrow. I know you all have been waiting for this film for a long time and I have been waiting for your responses. Actually andar se mar raha hoon (I am dying inside).”

The actor also spoke about the toll the film’s long-drawn production has taken on him. Brahmastra has been in production since 2017. “I don’t even know if I’ll ever again get an opportunity to be part of a film like Brahmastra again. We have given our blood, sweat, time, heart, soul, liver, kidney, everything to make this film and I truly hope that it excites, delights, and engages you guys,” he added.

Addressing the fans, Ranbir urged them to not miss the trailer on Wednesday and promised to interact with them after it. He said, "Please do give your reactions in the comments. I am not on social media but I will be reading all of them and answering all of your questions right here." He ended the message with the film's tag line: "Ab khel shuru (Now the game begins)." Ranbir's mother actor Neetu Kapoor also shared the video on her Instagra

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will release on September 9. The film has seen a number of delays over the years. It sees Ranbir appear alongside wife Alia Bhatt for the first time. The two actually began dating after bonding on the film’s sets. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

