Brahmastra's new poster shows Mouni Roy as Junoon, 'Queen of Darkness': Ayan Mukerji calls her 'surprise package'

Brahmastra team shared a new motion poster of the film on Tuesday, a day before the release of the trailer. The poster featured Mouni Roy as Junoon- Queen of Darkness. The film's producer Karan Johar, director Ayan Mukerji, the lead actor Alia Bhatt, and Mouni herself shared the new poster on their Instagram accounts and talked about the role. Also Read| Chiranjeevi lends voice to Telugu trailer of Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukerji welcomes him by touching his feet. Watch

Mouni, who will reportedly be seen as the antagonist in the film fighting with Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva for the Brahmastra, was seen in a devilish avatar on the poster. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "JUNOON. After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now reality. Kar le sabko vash mein apne, andhere ki rani hai. Brahmastra ko haasil karna, yah Junoon ne thaani hai (She is the Queen of the darkness who can control others, Junoon is determined to procure Brahmastra). Meet the leader of the Dark Forces... our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon! Watch out for Junoon in our Trailer tomorrow!"

Ayan Mukerji called Mouni a 'surprise package' who will be making a special appearance in the film, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 9. He also said that Mouni 'killed it' with her performance, and will have the audience talking about her when they walk out of the theatres.

He wrote on Instagram, "A lot of people, I think, are going to walk out of Brahmāstra, talking about Mouni’s Performance as Junoon. Moun - who has deep belief and deep surrender for Lord Shiva - has always understood Brahmāstra very naturally - and with that understanding, she really killed it with her part in our movie! My first meeting with her, I offered her a ‘special appearance’ in Brahmāstra. Eventually she shot with us from our first day to our last schedule, and is really, the surprise package in the film!"

Character posters for Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna from the film were previously released. Ranbir and Alia will be playing Shiva and Isha in Brahmastra, which marks their first film together. The upcoming film is the first instalment of a three-part fantasy epic.

