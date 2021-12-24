Ranbir Kapoor shields Alia Bhatt from crowd, escorts her to car after dinner with Shaheen Bhatt and friends. Watch

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt enjoyed the evening together at a restaurant in Mumbai's Juhu on Thursday. Several videos of the trio exiting Estella emerged online. They got together with some friends for dinner at the restaurant.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt were seen making their way to their respective cars. Alia, holding Shaheen's hand, first dropped her to her car. Before taking off, the sisters hugged each other.

Then as Alia made her way back to her car, through a crowd of people. Ranbir quickly approached her, reached out to Alia and escorted her to the car.

Alia wore a yellow sequinned one-shouldered dress, white shoes, and tied her hair into a ponytail. She also carried a black and white purse. Ranbir opted a black T-shirt, with a matching jacket and blue jeans. Shaheen was seen in a long floral dress. Though Ranbir was wearing a black mask, Alia and Shaheen didn't opt for one.

The trio went out with their friends Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan, newlywed Meghna Goyal among others.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt pose for the camera.

They stepped out for dinner.

They also clicked pictures together.

Recently, Alia and Ranbir were seen together at the launch of the Brahmastra motion poster in Delhi. At the event, when Alia came on the stage, Ranbir retreated backwards prompting Alia to ask him why he was leaving. Ranbir replied, “Tu itni hot lag rahi hai ki kuch ho raha hai mereko yaar (You are looking so hot, it is doing something to me).” This led to Alia blushing. The duo were also seen holding hands.

Then Ranbir asked Alia to describe her feeling. “It’s too much, main bohot emotional hoon (I am very emotional), it’s overwhelming, it’s exciting,” she had said. “Itna kya? Tu toh poster mein bhi nahi hai abhi tak (Why so much, you are not even on the poster yet),” Ranbir asked.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together, for the first time onscreen, in director Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli will present the film in South languages. Billed as a trilogy, the adventure epic is also written by Ayan. It is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar.

