‘Your story still stays with me’: Randeep Hooda pays touching tribute to Sarabjit Singh on his death anniversary

Sarbjit actor Randeep Hooda penned a heartfelt note on the death anniversary of Sarabjit Singh, the Indian farmer whose life inspired the biopic. The 2016 film traced the tragic story of a Punjab-based farmer who inadvertently crossed the border into Pakistan and spent over two decades imprisoned there. Randeep portrayed the titular role, bringing to life Sarabjit’s harrowing journey on screen.

Randeep Hooda played the titular character in the 2016 biopic, Sarabjit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | ‘As I become a father…’: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome a baby girl, share first glimpse of their daughter

In an Instagram post dated March 2, Randeep shared an emotional message remembering Sarabjit Singh – the farmer-turned-prisoner who was mistaken for a spy – saying that his story has stayed with him even after all these years. He paid tribute to him with “respect and a heavy heart,” adding that what began as work for a role gradually evolved into something far more personal and profound for him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Randeep Hooda’s emotional tribute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Randeep Hooda’s emotional tribute {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Randeep reflected on the deeply personal significance the film came to hold for him, saying it stirred a wide spectrum of emotions. Through inhabiting the character of Sarabjit Singh, he came to grasp the true meaning of freedom, the weight of loss, and the enduring power of family as a source of hope. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Randeep reflected on the deeply personal significance the film came to hold for him, saying it stirred a wide spectrum of emotions. Through inhabiting the character of Sarabjit Singh, he came to grasp the true meaning of freedom, the weight of loss, and the enduring power of family as a source of hope. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 49-year-old actor wrote, “Dear Sarabjit, your story changed me. What began as preparing for a film, became something much deeper. Through you, I felt pain, silence, courage, and hope. Being you taught me the true meaning of freedom, loss, and the strength of a family that never stopped believing.”

“Your legacy lives on through…”

Randeep also remembered the losses endured by Sarabjit Singh’s family, including his sister, Dalbir Kaur, and his wife, Sukhpreet Kaur. He noted, however, that their enduring legacy lives on through his daughters, who now have beautiful families of their own – offering a sense of hope and a “quiet kind of peace.”

He continued, “Since then, we have also lost the sister who fought for you with the world, Dalbir Kaur ji and your wife, Sukhpreet ji. But your legacy lives on through your wonderful daughters, Swapandeep and Poonam, who today have families of their own and are living full, settled lives. In that, perhaps, there is a quiet kind of peace, something every family that has endured pain deserves.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He added, “Years have passed, but your story still stays with me. Some characters leave when the film ends. You never did. Remember you today with respect and a heavy heart. You will never be forgotten. Om Shanti.”

About Sarabjit (2016)

Sarbjit (2016) is a biographical drama directed by Omung Kumar, based on the real-life story of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who accidentally crossed into Pakistan, was mistaken for a spy, and spent 23 years in prison. Starring Randeep Hooda as Sarabjit, Aishwarya Rai as his sister, Dalbir Kaur, and Richa Chadha and Darshan Kumar in supporting roles, the film powerfully chronicles his family’s relentless fight for justice and his eventual release.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON