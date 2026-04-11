Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram share first pictures of baby daughter, reveal her name Nyomica Hooda; here's what it means

On Friday, Randeep and Lin took to Instagram and shared some pictures of Lin holding her baby daughter. In one of the pictures, Lin was seen adoring her daughter as she slept on her chest, and in another one, she was seen holding her high with her hands. Along with the adorable pictures, the couple also penned a heartfelt note, revealing her name, "A new center to our world 🕊️🤍NYOMICA HOODA - Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky."

Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in March this year. A month later, the couple has now shared the first pictures of their baby and revealed her name in a heartfelt post. Randeep and Lin also shared the meaning of their daughter's name.

Priyanka Chopra congratulated the couple. Farah Khan showered love and wrote, "Awwwww congratulations to Lin and you Randeep bless ur lil angel." Fans showered love on the baby and wrote, "So cute. God bless her." Another wrote, "So Precious!" Another comment read, "Congratulations to beautiful couple..Nyomica Hooda is so adorable & very cute name send you lots of love and hugs, Preet from Canada." Another fan wrote, "Niyaomika Hooda.... Awwwwww nice name."

Randeep and Lin tied the knot in Imphal on November 29, 2023 after dating for a brief periof o time. The two got married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal's Chumthang Shannapung resort. The two met for the first time during their theatre days. Their friendship soon turned into love.

Randeep and Lin welcomed their baby daughter on March 10. The couple shared a picture of the newborn along with the announcement. Fans got to see the tiny fingers, offering a glimpse of the newest family member. The caption read, “दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई (Double congratulations for the joint birthday of grandfather and granddaughter) Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love”.