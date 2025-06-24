Randeep Hooda shaves half of his head in bizarre look for new film, sparks curiosity about among fans

Actor Randeep Hooda underwent a significant physical transformation to portray Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actor has now sparked attention with his latest post on social media, where he debuted a striking new look. (Also read: Randeep Hooda posts pics of his epic transformation for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar; fans compare him to Christian Bale) Randeep Hooda shared a new look with an intense expression.

Randeep's new look

Randeep posted a selfie, which saw half of his head shaved off. He looked directly at the camera in the black and white picture. In the caption, he said, “What’s the tea for this Tuesday? Coffee isn’t the only thing that’s brewing!”

While the post gave away no specifics, fans were quick to speculate that this dramatic transformation could be for an upcoming film. Sources close to the actor confirmed that the look is from a recent trial for a brand-new project that he is expected to begin filming soon.

Details about Randeep's new film

A source close to the development shared, “Randeep has always surprised both his audiences and the industry with how far he goes to embody a character. This new look is a work in progress of something new that is coming up. Randeep always goes to lengths to look the part.” In the past, Randeep has undergone extreme transformations for films like Sarbjit, Main Aur Charles and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Randeep was recently seen with Sunny Deol in Jaat, which marked director Gopichand Malineni's Hindi film debut. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

Fans will see Randeep next in Matchbox, an action-comedy where he is set to reunite with Extraction director Sam Hargrave. The film stars John Cena and will be released next year. The movie is inspired by Mattel's Matchbox toy vehicles and also stars Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, and Corey Stoll.