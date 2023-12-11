Randeep Hooda wears black, Lin Laishram stuns in red at reception in Mumbai. Watch

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in the latter's hometown of Imphal, Manipur on November 29. The couple hosted a wedding reception for their friends and colleagues in Mumbai on Monday. While Randeep donned an all-black avatar for the occasion, his wife chose a glittery red lehenga. (Also Read: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram take fans inside their dreamy pre wedding festivities, steeped in traditions. Watch)

Randeep and Lin's look at Mumbai reception

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram at their wedding reception in Mumbai

A paparazzo account posted videos of the two newlywed actors on its Instagram handle. In the video, Randeep can be seen escorting Lin and guiding her with how to pose for the paparazzi during their wedding reception in Mumbai. Randeep is seen wearing a black bandhgala as Lin shines in a glittery shaded red lehenga.

Randeep and Lin's wedding ceremony

The wedding of Randeep and Lin was performed in traditional Meitei rituals, which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom for seven times and the bride and groom garlanding each other with floral garland made of a variety of Jasmine flowers (kundo) amidst cheers from the guests.

At the wedding, Lin wore the traditional Manipuri costume of Potloi, a highly decorated red-coloured cylindrical skirt made of thick fabric and a traditional dark green blouse embellished with jewellery. Randeep was seen in a white kurta-pajama, completely steeped in his wife's ancestral traditions.

They posted pictures from the ceremony on their respective Instagram handles and wrote in the caption, “From today, we are One (black heart and infinity emojis) #JustMarried.” Another caption read, “From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after (red heart emoji).”

Randeep, 47, and Lin, 37, have been in a relationship for sometime. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman, who has featured in films such as Mary Kom, Rangoon, and most recently Jaane Jaan. Randeep was last seen in the movie Sergeant and his upcoming film is Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he has also directed.

