Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram glow in ethnic golden outfits at wedding bash in Manipur; Urvashi Rautela compliments bride

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married on November 29 in Imphal. The newlyweds shared a bunch of fresh photos from their wedding party on Saturday. Randeep was in a white and golden ethnic look, while Lin wore a golden traditional Manipuri attire as they celebrated their wedding with close friends and family. Also read: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram make first appearance as they return to Mumbai post wedding in Manipur Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram at their wedding bash in Manipur.

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's new pics

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Randeep Hooda and Lin wrote in the caption of their joint post, "From 'I' to 'we' in a happily ever after (red heart emoji)." Apart from a couple of photos of the two posing for the camera at their wedding party in Imphal, there was also a picture of the actors looking on as Randeep's sister Anjali Hooda gave a speech. Anjali was also decked up in a traditional Manipuri look for the celebration.

Many celebs and fans flooded the comments section of the post with heart emojis. Actor Urvashi Rautela commented, "Congratulations (heart eyes, fire and red heart emojis)… so love our bride (heart hands and evil amulet emojis)." A fan commented, “Congratulations guys and thank you for reinstating the belief that there are still few celebrities who don't just talk about our culture and traditions, but actually follow it. Huge respect.”

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married in a traditional Meitei ceremony. Soon after, they shared their official wedding album on Instagram. They had written alongside their official wedding photos, “From today, we are one (heart and infinity emojis). Just married.”

For the wedding, Randeep wore a traditional white kurta with yellow headgear (koyet). Lin was in a potloi (also called polloi) with a heavy blouse and lots of gold jewellery.

Recently, the newlyweds' wedding video had surfaced online and it gave a peek inside the couple's intimate wedding celebrations. Apart from glimpses of the wedding ceremony, the video also showed Randeep and Lin at their wedding dinner, which had an all-white theme with touches of golden and lots of flowers for decoration.

