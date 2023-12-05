Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram take fans inside their dreamy pre wedding festivities, steeped in traditions. Watch

Actors and longtime partners Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married in a traditional Meitei ceremony on Wednesday last week. Now, Randeep and Lin have jointly shared a new beautiful video from their special day, starting from the pre-wedding ceremonies. The newlywed couple share joyful moments in the short video that also gives a glimpse of the intimate wedding celebrations surrounded by close friends and family members. (Also read: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram glow in ethnic golden outfits at wedding bash in Manipur; Urvashi Rautela compliments bride) Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram in stills from their wedding video.

Randeep and Lin's wedding video

The video begins with Randeep and Lin praying together at a temple before their wedding day, where Randeep playfully sits beside Lin and helps her seek blessings. Randeep, who is seen in a white kurta, also lights incense sticks. Lin is seen making a beautiful flower garland with thread and needle for their wedding, as per Meitei customs.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The video then moves on to Randeep and Lin getting ready in their traditional Meitei wedding attire. The two look beautiful as they sit beside each other at the venue, and take part in the rituals, which involve exchanging garlands. The video ends with Randeep and Lin thanking the guests at their reception. They also fed each other cake.

Sharing the video, both Randeep and Lin wrote in the caption: "As we share these beautiful moments from our wedding, We thank you all for your love and blessings (heart and folded hands emoticons)."

More details

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married in a traditional Meitei ceremony on November 29. Soon after, they shared their official wedding album on Instagram. They had written alongside their official wedding photos, “From today, we are one (heart and infinity emojis). Just married.” A few days ago, the couple's wedding video was shared by their official wedding photographer on social media.

For the wedding, Randeep chose a traditional white kurta with yellow headgear (koyet). Lin looked stunning a potloi (also called polloi) with a heavy blouse and lots of gold jewellery. According to reports, they will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on December 11.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place