Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Randhir Kapoor stable, likely to remain in the hospital for a few days
bollywood

Randhir Kapoor stable, likely to remain in the hospital for a few days

Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU, remains stable, says hospital source. The actor, who is also the father of Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, likely to remain in the hospital for a few days.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Actor Randhir Kapoor is the father of actors Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old actor is being treated at the Kokilaben Hospital here and according to a hospital source his health condition is currently stable.

"He is the ICU for observation. He is stable. He will be in the hospital for a few days." a hospital source told PTI.

Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of celebrated actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

The actor lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58), within a span of one year.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February this year.

Randhir Kapoor is best known for his roles in Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman and Haath Ki Safai.

Also Read: Randhir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv: 'In a matter of 10 months, I lost both my darling brothers'

He married actor Babita but they are now separated . The couple has two daughters -- Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old actor is being treated at the Kokilaben Hospital here and according to a hospital source his health condition is currently stable.

"He is the ICU for observation. He is stable. He will be in the hospital for a few days." a hospital source told PTI.

Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of celebrated actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

The actor lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58), within a span of one year.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February this year.

Randhir Kapoor is best known for his roles in Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman and Haath Ki Safai.

Also Read: Randhir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv: 'In a matter of 10 months, I lost both my darling brothers'

He married actor Babita but they are now separated . The couple has two daughters -- Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
randhir kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Randhir Kapoor says he will sell ancestral home, will move near Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and wife Babita's houses

PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 06:54 PM IST
bollywood

Randhir Kapoor hospitalised for Covid-19 after two doses of vaccine: ‘I am not breathless, did not need ICU’

PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 08:36 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP