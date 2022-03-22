Rani Mukerji celebrates 44th birthday with Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar; husband Aditya Chopra gets icecreams ahead of party

Actor Rani Mukerji celebrated her 44th birthday with her friends including filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Anil Kapoor, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and casting director Shanoo Sharma. Taking to his Instagram account, Manish shared several pictures from Rani's birthday party. Sharing a selfie featuring Rani, Manish wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest @ranimukherjee." (Also Read | When Rani Mukerji got exchanged with another baby at hospital after birth, her mom said 'My daughter has brown eyes')

In the photo, Rani Mukerji wore a lime green outfit along with a neckpiece and kept her hair loose. Manish was dressed in a black outfit as they posed for the photo. In another picture, Manish was seen posing with Karan Johar and Vaibhavi. Sharing the picture, he tagged them. Manish also shared a selfie featuring Anil as both twinned in black outfits. He captioned it, "The best always @anilskapoor."

Vaibhavi Merchant and Shanoo also posted photos with Rani on their Instagram Stories. Sharing a selfie also starring Rani, Vaibhavi wrote, "Happy Birthday my Jigripie." Shanoo captioned a picture with Rani, "Happy birthday QueenB! God bless your corner always! All ways! #ranimukerji." She shared another photo of herself, Rani, and Vaibhavi and added red heart emojis.

Rani Mukerji celebrated her birthday.

For the occasion Rani Mukerji wore a lime-green dress.

Anil Kapoor, Vaibhavi Merchant and Manish Malhotra were also present.

Aditya was seen getting icecreams,

Jyoti Bagga Mukerji also shared a post featuring herself and Rani. She captioned it, "#happybirthday #myqueen …#aboutlastnight #loveyouforever #sisterlove #godblessyou."

Ahead of the party, Rani's husband Aditya Chopra was seen getting two icecreams. He had two cones with vanilla and chocolate icecreams in each hand. Rani and Aditya tied the knot in 2014 in Italy in a private ceremony. They have a daughter, Adira.

On her 44th birthday, Rani spoke about her journey in the film industry. News agency ANI quoted Rani as saying, "I have never accepted to be typecast or fit in a mould. I have always tried to be part of meaningful films with a very strong female protagonist at the centre of the story. I wanted to be a part of good films with important stories about Indian women.

She also added, “There have been times where I have been blessed with films that have worked and some that missed to make a mark with the audience but I think that's the best part about our industry. You win some and lose some and that helps you to grow from strength to strength to carve a special place as an individual artiste in a cutthroat industry like ours."

Rani has featured in many films such as Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hum Tum, Mardaani, Yuva, Saathiya, Veer-Zaara, Bunty Aur Babli. Rani was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Saif Ali Khan. The film, which released last year, marked their on-screen reunion after more than a decade. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Meanwhile, Rani will be seen next in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, helmed by Ashima Chibber.

