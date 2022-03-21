When Rani Mukerji got exchanged with another baby at hospital after birth, her mom said 'My daughter has brown eyes'

Actor Rani Mukerji had once revealed how she got exchanged with a Punjabi family's baby in the hospital after her birth. In an old interview, Rani had said that her mother Krishna Mukherjee realised that she had the wrong baby with her. Rani said that after her mother started searching the hospital premises, she found her with the Punjabi family. (Also Read | Rani Mukerji defends her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai character: 'Tina had a lot of depth along with being a good-looking girl')

Rani Mukerji is the daughter of film director-producer Ram Mukherjee and his wife Krishna Mukherjee. She also has an elder brother, Raja Mukherjee. Rani is Kajol and Ayan Mukerji's cousin. She is also the niece of actor Debashree Roy.

In an old interview with ABP News, Rani had said, "When I was born, I got stuck in a Punjabi couple's room. So my mom went and brought me from there. Actually, it is an interesting story that I got exchanged in the hospital. My mother saw the other baby and said, 'This isn't my baby. She doesn't have brown eyes. My daughter has brown eyes. Go and search for my child'."

"When my mother started searching, there was a Punjabi family who had a daughter for the eighth time. I was there. Even now they joke that 'You are actually a Punjabi. My mistake you ended up in our family'," she added. Rani had also added that there is Punjabi influence in her family.

In another interview with Tribune India, she had also said, “I may even get married to a Punjabi.” Rani tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Chopra, a Punjabi, in April 2014. They got married in a private ceremony in Italy. The next year, Rani gave birth to their daughter Adira.

Rani was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Saif Ali Khan. The film, which released last year, marked their onscreen reunion after more than a decade. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh as a copycat con couple.

She will next feature in director Ashima Chibber's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

