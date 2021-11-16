Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rani Mukerji says daughter Adira cried after watching a scene in Bunty Aur Babli 2: 'Don’t think she is comfortable...'

Rani Mukerji spoke about her daughter Adira's reaction to watching her film Bunty Aur Babli 2. She featured alongside Saif Ali Khan in a new video.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 03:59 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Rani Mukerji has revealed that her daughter Adira started crying after seeing her 'pretending to cry' in Bunty Aur Babli 2. In a video released by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on their YouTube channel, Saif Ali Khan asked Rani if Adira had watched her on-screen before and she said, “She has seen me on-screen, in fact, she came for Bunty Aur Babli 2 shoot with us to Abu Dhabi.”

During their conversation, Saif Ali Khan then asked Rani Mukerji if Adira has watched any of her movies. Rani replied, “She has seen Hichki but…she was like one-and-a-half, two years then."

Saif also asked if Adira saw her cry onscreen and Rani replied, “She hasn’t, no, I have not seen because I tried to make her see Bunty Aur Babli 2 but the minute one of the scenes came where I was pretending to cry, she just started crying. I don’t think she is comfortable seeing me (cry) but she likes to see me dance onscreen and likes to see me when I’m doing something funny.”

She also said, “...what’s giving me abundant joy is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved! Nothing can beat this moment for me and my career. It was amazing to see her reaction to the film and what I have done on screen. She was laughing and rolling watching the mad comedy that we have done. I’m so happy that I could make her laugh. It fills my heart with so much happiness. She had the best time and it means the world for me.”

Adira is the daughter of Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra. Rani tied the knot with Aditya in April 2014 at a private ceremony in Italy. The following year, the couple welcomed their daughter Adira.

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films’ comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release on November 19. In the film, two sets of con artists Bunty and Babli, from different generations, are pitted against each other. Apart from Saif and Rani, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will also feature in the film directed by Varun V Sharma.

