Rani Mukerji puts Saif Ali Khan in a spot after he says there's no one prettier than Kareena Kapoor: 'Kaha phas gaya'

Saif Ali Khan found himself in a soup as he, Rani Mukerji and Kapil Sharma discussed their respective partners. The actors were seen on the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. They appeared on the show with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh to promote Bunty Aur Babli 2.

In the episode aired on Sunday, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kapil Sharma were discussing how observant their partners are. While Saif is married to Kareena Kapoor, Rani is married to Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra and Kapil is married to Ginni Chatrath.

During their chat, Saif said that Kareena is very observant, to which Kapil said his wife is like Kareena.

“Me and my wife were going through Lokandwala Back Road and I was seated in front seat while Ginni was seated at the back. Suddenly Ginni said, 'look, look'. When I saw, a woman was jogging and she looked beautiful. I asked, 'Why what happened?' She replied, Tumhari miss na ho jaye (You shouldn't miss the chance)',” he said, noting that she knows when he's looking at other women.

While Rani found that ‘sweet’, Saif asked her if she would do something like that with Aditya. “I wouldn't need to do it, he would do it anyway,” she said, leaving everyone in splits.

Rani then explained that if someone looks good, there's no harm in complimenting them. “I think if someone is beautiful, they should be told that they're beautiful,” Rani said. “Later, you get a little beating for it is absolutely okay,” Saif replied to her, mockingly. “If you praise someone that they are beautiful, there's nothing wrong,” she defended her stand.

“To praise some woman in front of your wife?” Saif asked, with an expression of shock evident on his face. “Why not?” Rani answered. “I don't think so” he said. “I don't have a choice,” Rani added before Saif said, “Very bad. Kaunsi aurat? Koi hai hi nahi (Which woman? There's no such woman).” The statement didn't go down well with Rani who then said, “Excuse me!” Saif, in an attempt to save the situation, turned towards her and said, “Yes of course, arre main kaha phas gaya yaar (I am in trouble).” Their exchange left the crowd in splits.

Bunty Aur Bubli 2 is slated to release on November 19. It is the second big-budget film to release after the second Covid-19 induced lockdown shut down theatres this year.