 Rani Mukerji says it's ‘traumatic’ she can't give a sibling to daughter Adira: ‘I tried for a second baby for 7 years’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Rani Mukerji says it's ‘traumatic’ she can't give a sibling to daughter Adira: ‘I tried for a second baby for 7 years’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 22, 2024 12:14 PM IST

Rani Mukerji recently opened up about her miscarriage during the pandemic before she said yes to Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, a film about motherhood.

Rani Mukerji turned 46 this past Thursday. In an interview with Galatta India, the actor spoke about how she feels a deep sense of pain due to her miscarriage a few years ago. She said she feels ‘traumatic’ that she can't give a sibling to her eight-year-old daughter Adira. (Also Read: Revisiting Rani Mukerji's 5 iconic roles on her birthday that broke stereotypes)

Rani Mukerji miscarried her second child during the pandemic
What Rani said

“I tried for my second baby for seven years. My daughter is 8 years old now. Immediately after her, I tried for my second baby. I kept trying. I finally got pregnant, and then I lost the baby. Obviously, it was a testing time for me," said Rani. She recently opened up about having a miscarriage during the pandemic, right before she was offered her latest film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, a film about motherhood which ran successfully in cinemas last year.

Rani also added that her age was a major factor that led to her miscarriage. But she's learing to deal with the loss. “It's not an age where I can have another baby. And it is traumatic for me that I can't give a sibling to my daughter. That really pains me. But then I think that we really have to be always grateful for what we have and what we don't. For me, Adira is my miracle child. And I'm really happy that I have her because I look at parents who are struggling to have even that one baby. So I feel I have to be grateful for what I have. It's a saying, but to actually work on it and believe that you've to be grateful for what you have, it takes a lot of courage. To just be content with what you have. So I'm working on it. I'm telling myself that yes, Adira is enough,” she added.

About Adira

Rani and her filmmaker-husband Aditya Chopra had their daughter Adira on December 9, 2015. They've since then kept her face away from the paparazzi and social media. On the work front, Rani is writing a memoir, in which she'll talk at length about her relationship with Aditya Chopra.

