Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor party with Karan Johar, spotted outside his home. See pics

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, partied with director Karan Johar on Tuesday. Ranvir and Alia will play the lead roles in Karan's directorial comeback film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Ranveer Singh wore a tracksuit, Alia seemingly opted for black attire and Ranbir wore a blue shirt. The actors were spotted leaving Karan Johar's apartment in their respective vehicles. Karan was also photographed leaving in a car. Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship for over three years now.

On Ranveer's birthday, July 6, Karan had announced Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He wrote on Twitter, "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy."

The film will also star Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie is scheduled to release in 2022.

Last month, Karan had revealed that he has started scouting for locations for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer. On Instagram, he had shared a selfie and wrote, "Get set go! #locationscout #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani".

Meanwhile, Alia has several projects in the pipeline. She is awaiting the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia has already finished RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and also wrapped up her home production, Darlings, with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Ranveer is all set to make his TV debut by hosting Colors' quiz show The Big Picture. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in movies such as 83, Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit Anniyan. Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera, Animal, and Luv Ranjan's new film in the pipeline.