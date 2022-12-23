Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt react as Indian photographer Rohan Shrestha shares Messi photoshoot pics: 'Living the dream'

Rohan Shrestha has reportedly become the first Indian photographer to collaborate with footballer Lionel Messi, who recently led Argentina to a win at the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar. On Wednesday, the photographer, who has worked with everyone from Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, took to Instagram to share images from a recent photoshoot he did with Messi for an Indian brand. Reacting to Rohan's Instagram post, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and a host of other celebs rallied behind Rohan, and praised him for his feat. Also read: Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh ‘my rock’, says 'couple that watches FIFA World Cup final together...'

Rohan shared four black-and-white images of Messi from their recent photoshoot, along with a selfie of himself and the footballer. In the caption of his post, Rohan shared details of how he got the opportunity to photograph one of the most famous footballers in the world as he admitted to being a die-hard Messi fan. Commenting on the post, Ranveer Singh, who is himself an avid football fan and was in Doha with actor-wife Deepika Padukone for the FIFA World Cup final, wrote, "Living the dream!" He added crying, evil eye amulet and other emojis to his comment.

Actor Alia Bhatt, who watched the finals in Mumbai with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and supported Argentina against France, also commented on Rohan's post about Messi. She dropped a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who recently worked with Rohan, commented on his post, "Rorooooo, so so soooooo happy for you..." Mira Rajput, too, commented, and wrote, "Rooooo..." Actor Pooja Hegde wrote, "Awwwwwwwwww." Reality TV star Malaika Arora commented, "Awesome!!!!!!" Actor Ileana D'Cruz dropped fire emojis and wrote, "Dudeee that’s sickkkk." Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Athiya Shetty and many others, too, congratulated Rohan in the comments section of his post.

Rohan, who is a massive fan of Messi, took to Instagram and penned a long note as he shared pictures of the footballer clicked by him. He wrote, "It all began as a simple WhatsApp message that I got from my wonderful friend, @manasvi18. 'Hey are you a Messi fan?' he asked. 'Man, I worship the ground he walks on'. 'Okay so would you be interested in shooting him?' he asks... So we’re going to Paris! It happened just like that. The most incredible part of my year."

Further sharing his excitement and nervousness about photographing Messi, Rohan wrote, "Prior to photographing my hero I was nervous as hell, what do I wear? Should I tell him I’m obsessed with him? I’m a Barca fan? No? Okay let's do what you normally do – let’s try to act professional. 'Don’t deviate Rohan', I told myself 'be the photographer and not the fan'." Rohan further wrote, "These images were shot a month and a half ago and my friends asked me why I wasn’t putting them up? 'I'll wait for him to win the FIFA World Cup'. A few days ago I was fortunate enough to be in the stadium watching Leo lift that trophy..."

