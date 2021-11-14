Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kick off anniversary celebrations in Dehradun, watch video
bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kick off anniversary celebrations in Dehradun, watch video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Sunday. The two were spotted at the Dehradun airport.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018.
Published on Nov 14, 2021 05:21 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kickstarted their anniversary celebrations in Dehradun. A paparazzo account shared a video of them at the Jolly Grant Airport, walking hand-in-hand. While he was dressed in a checkered tracksuit, she wore a black hoodie and matching sweatpants.

Fans wished Ranveer and Deepika a happy anniversary in the comments section. One called them a ‘beautiful couple’, while another wrote, “My heart.” Many also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in dual ceremonies - to honour each other’s traditions - on November 14 and 15, 2018. They chose to tie the knot in Italy, away from the media glare, and also had a no-phone policy at the wedding. They later hosted grand receptions to celebrate with family and friends.

RELATED STORIES

During an episode of his show, The Big Picture, Ranveer revealed his and Deepika’s plans to start a family. “Jaisa ki aap log jaante hai meri shaadi ho gayi hai aur ab 2-3 saal mein bachche bhi honge (As you all know, I am married now and will have kids in the next two or three years),” he said while blushing.

Also see: Ranveer Singh ‘fixes’ Deepika Padukone’s Instagram caption, she shares secret that was harder to keep than their wedding

“Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Main toh roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe, bas meri life set ho jaaye (Deepika was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her ‘give me a baby like this one, my life will be set’),” he added.

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83, based on the Indian cricket team’s first-ever World Cup win in 1983, as former cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia, respectively. The film will hit the theatres on December 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh deepika padukone
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shilpa Shetty breaks her silence on FIR against her, Raj Kundra in cheating case

5

Vicky to Ayushmann Khurrana: Revisit their childhood pics on Children’s Day

Here’s why Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes that only extraordinary content will pull audience to cinemas

Kiara shares videos of her baby product ad, dancing with brother in her arms
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP