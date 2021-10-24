Ranveer Singh ‘fixes’ Deepika Padukone’s Instagram caption, she shares secret that was harder to keep than their wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh engaged in fun banter on Instagram on Saturday, as he began a conversation by dropping a funny comment on one of her posts.

Sharing a video of herself from a photoshoot for a sports brand, Deepika wrote, “I am an actor by profession, but I approach my life like an athlete. It’s just second nature to me! #collaboration.”

Ranveer was quick to ‘fix’ Deepika’s comment and wrote, “I am a hottie by profession, but I approach my life like a cutie. It’s just second nature to me! *fixed it*. She replied saying ”Best Husband in the World…Hands Down! @ranveersingh."

During the week, Deepika had shared some stills from the same photoshoot and written, "Being an athlete and playing sport has played a tremendous role in shaping my personality and helping me become the person I am today. It has taught me values that no other life experience could have. Today, fitness, both physical and emotional, are an integral part of my lifestyle."

Ranveer dropped a few clapping hands emojis in the comments section. Talking about her new endorsement deal, Deepika further commented, "When I was planning my wedding about three years ago, we kept it a secret for a while. Even that wasn’t as difficult as keeping this announcement a secret! Now, I feel relieved that this news is finally out!"

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy on November 14, 2018. It was only attended by immediate family members and a few others. The couple later hosted multiple wedding receptions in India for everyone else.

Deepika and Ranveer have worked in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They will now be seen in the sports drama, 83.