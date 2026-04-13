Ranveer Singh appears emotional after visiting Asha Bhosle's home to pay his final respects

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 in Mumbai on April 12. A day later, her family allowed loved ones to pay their last respects at her residence. Several celebrities and close friends arrived to pay their final tribute to the singer. Among them was actor Ranveer Singh, who was seen getting emotional after coming out of the premises. (Also read: Asha Bhosle funeral live updates: Fans shower flowers as iconic singer is taken to final resting place)

Ranveer gets emotional

Ranveer Singh paid his final tribute to Asha Bhosle.

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In pictures and videos captured by paparazzi accounts on Instagram, Ranveer was seen leaving the singer's residence and walking towards his car. Ranveer was seen getting emotional as he tried to compose himself, then got into his car without saying a word to the paparazzi.

On Sunday, Ranveer posted a picture with the singer on his Instagram Stories and paid his tribute. “Ireplaceable, incomparable,” he wrote in the caption.

Asha Bhosle wrapped in tricolour

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, when Asha was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay tribute, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as soldiers wrap her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The final respects continued at her residence at Lower Parel till 3 PM, after which the funeral procession proceeded to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The last rites were performed at 4 PM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, when Asha was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay tribute, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as soldiers wrap her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The final respects continued at her residence at Lower Parel till 3 PM, after which the funeral procession proceeded to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The last rites were performed at 4 PM. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Asha died on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. She was hospitalised due to a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. She is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and her granddaughter, Zanai. Condolences poured in for the family after news broke on Sunday, with many expressing shock over her passing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha died on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. She was hospitalised due to a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. She is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and her granddaughter, Zanai. Condolences poured in for the family after news broke on Sunday, with many expressing shock over her passing. {{/usCountry}}

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Asha is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008.

“It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you,” wrote Shah Rukh Khan on his X account.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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