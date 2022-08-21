Ranveer Singh asks for 2 weeks’ time after Mumbai Police summon him in nude pics case

Actor Ranveer Singh has asked for two weeks' time after Mumbai Police summoned him in the nude photoshoot case. Ranveer was to appear at Chembur police station on Monday but has asked for an extension. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap reveals why Indian men are attacking Ranveer Singh over nude pics)

The Mumbai Police said in a statement, “Chembur police station had summoned actor Ranveer Singh asking him to appear tomorrow. The actor has sought 2 weeks time to appear, now fresh summons will be sent by Chembur police after fixing a new date: Mumbai Police.”

Mumbai Police would be recording Ranveer Singh's statement in a case registered against him for posting nude photographs of himself on social media, an official said last week. The actor was to be called to the police station on August 22 to "join the investigation," he said.

Personnel of the Chembur police station in the city also visited Singh's residence to serve him a notice to join the probe, but were informed that he was not in Mumbai, the official said. Ranveer later told police that he would return on August 16. The notice was served to him that day and he was called to record a statement on August 22, the official added.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ranveer Singh at Chembur police station last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-profit organization. The actor “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs," the complaint claimed.

The images from Ranveer's photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. While many from film fraternity supported Ranveer, others thought his pictures were too crude to be shared on social media.

