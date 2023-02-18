Ranveer Singh and Ben Affleck share a conversation at NBA All-Star Celebrity game in Utah. See pic

Ranveer Singh was part of the NBA All-Star Celebrity game for the second time. The actor was present in Salt Lake City, Utah, to play for former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade's team in the big celebrity match-up. Ranveer, who is the brand ambassador for the NBA in India, also met up with Ben Affleck on the court during the game. Team Dwayne ended up defeating Team Ryan with a final score of 81 to 78. (Also read: Ranveer Singh says he believed his brain's 'left side had a short circuit': I wasn’t good at maths or...)

The NBA India account on Instagram shared a photograph of Ranveer and Ben Affleck in deep conversation on the court. The actor is dressed in his team uniform while Ben wears a white light sweater with brown pants and sneakers. They captioned the post, "Gully Boy x Gone Girl (heart eyes emoji) A special buzz was in the 𝐴𝑖𝑟 at the #CelebGame! #NBAAllStar #RanveerXNBAAllStar @ranveersingh @airmovie." One fan commented, "This is all we need."

Ben's next film, Air, as actor-director tells the story of how a Nike shoe salesman signed a new basketball player named Michael Jordan for a deal to wear their shoes. Matt Damon and Viola Davis are also part of the film which will premiere on Prime Video soon. The actor, who plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, was at the game to promote his upcoming film.

NBA India brand ambassador received a warm welcome as he took to the court to play in the game. His teammates included actors Simu Liu and Janelle Monae, comedian Hasan Minhaj and tennis player Frances Tiafoe. Ranveer also hung out with Milwaukee Bucks star player Giannis Antetokounmpo. A candid moment of their time together was also shared online on Instagram by NBA India.

The actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus (2022) in a double role. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma, the family entertainer did not do well at the box office. Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

The love story also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film was originally due to be released in April but has been postponed to July 28 instead.

