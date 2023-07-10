Ranveer Singh shuts down divorce rumours, shares new pic with Deepika Padukone as he thanks fans for birthday wishes

Ranveer Singh, who recently celebrated his birthday, has posted a new picture. Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared a black and white photo also featuring Deepika Padukone. Sharing the photo, Ranveer also shut down rumours about their divorce. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh gives massage to Vaibhavi Merchant on Rocky Aur Rani sets in Tum Kya Mile BTS video)

Ranveer also thanked his fans and everyone else for their wishes on his birthday. In the photo, Ranveer and Deepika seemingly sat inside a ship as they leaned outside. Deepika closed her eyes and smiled with her face away from the camera. Ranveer laughed and looked at the lens sitting next to Deepika.

Sharing the photo, Ranveer wrote in the caption, "Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes (red heart and infinite symbol emojis)."

Ranveer and Deepika arrives in Mumbai

Hours after posting the photo, Ranveer was spotted in his car returning to Mumbai from Alibaug. A paparazzo shared a video of the actor seating in the front seat of his car. He seemingly spoke to Deepika in the back seat. The caption of the post read, "Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrive post celebrating Ranveer’s birthday in Alibaug."

About Ranveer and Deepika

Ranveer tied the knot with Deepika in November 2018 after dating for six long years. They worked together in several films such as Finding Fanny, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83. Ranveer debuted in Bollywood in 2010 with the film Band Baaja Baaraat. He went on to feature in Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and 83 among many others.

Ranveer's upcoming film

Ranveer will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani opposite actor Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan among others.

Deepika's upcoming projects

Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Project K. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. As per reports, Deepika has a special dance number in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in the film, which is billed as a project with high-octane action sequences. It will be out in September this year.

She also has Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline. This is her second film with director Siddharth Anand after they delivered this year's biggest hit, Pathaan. Fighter is scheduled to release on January 25 next year. It also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

