Ranveer Singh gives massage to Vaibhavi Merchant on Rocky Aur Rani sets in Tum Kya Mile BTS video

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh had a lot of fun on the sets of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Taking to Twitter, on Saturday Dharma Productions, makers of the romantic comedy, posted a video. The fun behind-the-scenes moments (BTS) featured Alia Bhatt, Ranveer, director Karan Johar and Vaibhavi Merchant during the shoot of the film. (Also Read | Ananya Panday confirms cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shares pic with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar) Ranveer Singh with Vaibhavi Merchant on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sets.

Karan, Alia laugh over SOTY song

In the nearly a-minute-long video, Karan Johar and Alia laughed over the song Disco Deewane from her debut film Student of the Year (2012). Karan laughed as he changed the lyrics and danced to the track leaving Alia in splits. The video also gave glimpses of the shoot of Tum Kya Mile song from the film. In a segment, Alia tripped while dancing which made Karan laugh.

Ranveer gives Vaibhavi shoulder massage

In another part of the clip, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant sat on a chair on the set next to Karan. Ranveer Singh stood behind her and gave her a shoulder massage. Before directing a shot, Vaibhavi said in a mic, "Ranno is looking handsome, ma'am is looking beauty." Later, Alia was seen laughing as she sat wrapped in blankets while shooting the Tum Kya Mile song.

Ranveer turns masseur for Karan

Ranveer also gave a shoulder massage to Karan as they filmed outdoors in Kashmir. The video ended with the cast and crew of the film cheering while clicking pictures as it snowed. The video was shared with the caption, "It's a whole different kahaani (story) on-set. Before you meet them on-screen, here's a glimpse of all the unfiltered moments off-screen."

Fans react to BTS video

It also added, "#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas 28th July. #RRKPK." Fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. A person wrote, "Alia is simply the cutest person I've ever seen." A fan commented, "Total fun shooting " "BTS looks like you guys have a blast," a Twitter user said.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 28. The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else.

They fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to live with each other families to impress them. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Karan's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music.

