Ranveer Singh declares 'babygirl' Deepika Padukone's Time magazine cover iconic: The world’s at your feet, proud of you

Ranveer Singh not only crashed Deepika Padukone’s Time magazine interview, kissed her and left, but also showered love on her magazine cover in a new post. The actor took to Instagram on Friday and said he was proud of his 'babygirl' Deepika as he shared pictures from her recent cover photoshoot for Time magazine. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share kisses, hold hands in rare PDA during her interview Ranveer Singh is proud of Deepika Padukone's Time magazine cover.

Along with Deepika's photos, Ranveer Singh wrote, "World at your feet! Proud of you, babygirl! (kissing face emoji)." Fans were also feeling their love. One commented on Ranveer's post, "Cuties." Another one wrote, "Lucky man." A fan also commented, "You made my day Ranveer." An Instagram user also wrote, "What else can a wife ask for from the most supportive husband."

Earlier, Ranveer had also taken to Instagram Stories to share Deepika's Time magazine cover. Along with it, he wrote, “Iconic.” Re-sharing which, Deepika said on Instagram Stories, “My happy place...”

Here's how Deepika Padukone reacted to Ranveer Singh calling her Time cover 'iconic'.

After Deepika unveiled her latest magazine cover on Thursday, Time too shared a video from her interview, in which Ranveer Singh had dropped in during the interview and surprised Deepika. The video was shared on Instagram; in it, as Deepika posed in front of the camera, Ranveer stopped by at the interview venue to surprise her. The two exchanged kisses and held hands as Deepika giggled. Many on social media have reacted to their PDA.

Deepika and Ranveer married in an intimate wedding at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018. They had two wedding ceremonies – a Konkani one, and a Sikh Anand Karaj. In her Time magazine interview, Deepika also spoke about marriages today, and explained that it was important to acknowledge that every couple's journey was unique.

Speaking about the one thing that most relationships lack today, Deepika had said, “I think not just my parents but that entire generation, I think patience is probably one of the main things that I feel like couples today – I sound like some love guru – but I feel like there's a lack of patience and I think that that's something that we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and I from our parents but I think more couples like us can learn from the generation before us. Lots of other things but patience is the number one."

Deepika was last seen in Pathaan. She is now working on her next, Fighter, another action film with Siddharth Anand. Fighter will mark Deepika's first film with Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer will soon be seen with Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Karan Johar-directorial will be released on July 28.

