Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone make first joint appearance after long, fans say 'good to see them together'

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone make first joint appearance after long, fans say 'good to see them together'

bollywood
Published on Nov 11, 2022 07:23 AM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first joint appearance at an awards event on Thursday after several months.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the GQ awards on Thursday.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the GQ awards on Thursday.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

After several months, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally made their first joint appearance at an awards event on Thursday. The couple had not appeared together in public for long which even led to separation rumours despite them reacting to each other's posts on social media. On Thursday, they complemented each other in their stylish avatars as they attended the GQ Men Of The Year awards together. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in black and white as they have fun on a yacht. Watch

Deepika was dressed in a red blouse with a matching non-formal blazer and pants. She completed her look with pointed red heels and her hair tied in a bun. Ranveer Singh joined her in a navy blue non-formal suit with a dragon motif on the pants. His golden neck accessory worn over a black shirt gained attention. While Ranveer was given the Actor of the Year award for his performance in the film 83, Deepika was named the Global Fashion Personality for her multiple international brand endorsements.

Fans of the two were happy to see them together again. A fan commented on a video of them shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, "Finally they are together thank God stayed together forever." Another wrote, “They complement each other so much definitely made for each other.” One more fan commented, "Ok I'm not crying they're so adorable." “So good to see them together after so long,” read yet another comment. A fan also called them, “Most powerful couple of India.” A person wrote for their choice of outfits, “Oh You Guys Slay.” A fan also gave a reply to the trolls, saying, “Ab sab dono ko joker bolenge and agar yahi outfits Hollywood wale pehnenge to fashion (now everyone will call them jokers but they will call it fashion if the same outfits are worn by Hollywood celebs).” A fan said in jest, “itne dino tk ranveer deepika k kpde pehnta ab deepika uske pehn rahi h #nooffensejustajoke randeep fans tut padenge nhi to mere upr lol (Ranveer was wearing Deepika's clothes since so many days, now she is wearing his clothes. No offence, else Randeep's fans will target me).”

Deepika will soon begin promotions for her upcoming film, Pathaan. She is paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film, which stars John Abraham as the antagonist. It will release in theatres on January 25. Ranveer has two films in pipeline: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone ranveer singh
deepika padukone ranveer singh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out