Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 gets alternate ending due to AI, fans call it ‘more satisfying’
Social media users are loving the AI-generated alternate ending to Dhurandhar 2, featuring Ranveer Singh.
Actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is continuing to dominate the social media conversation, with fans dissecting every frame of the Aditya Dhar directorial. Adding fresh fuel to the buzz, a fan-made AI video imagining an alternate ending has gone viral, drawing widespread attention online.
Many viewers believe the reimagined climax delivers a more emotionally fulfilling and fitting conclusion to the story.
MAJOR SPOILERS FOR DHURANDHAR 2 AHEAD!
AI twist to Dhurandhar 2 ending
In the film’s closing moments, Ranveer’s character Jaskirat, also known as Hamza, is seen stepping away from the brutal world of spies and violence. After nearly two decades, he returns to his hometown of Pathankot, signalling a deeply personal and emotional shift in his journey.
Ranveer’s Jaskirat is seen confronting the harsh reality of his family after years of absence. He realises that his mother and younger sister have long believed him to be dead, and have made peace with that loss, building a quiet life away from violence and bloodshed. From a distance, he is seen watching them, visibly emotional, with tears in his eyes. The film closes on this open-ended note, leaving viewers wondering whether he gathers the courage to meet them or chooses to walk away, continuing to serve his duty to the nation.
However, an alternative ending to the film has now surfaced on social media, seemingly created using AI. It was posted with a caption that read, “The only way Jassi could meet with his mother in Dhurandhar was AI... watch the full video.”
The video opens with Jaskirat standing alone in the village field. It then cuts to his mother, who is overcome with shock and emotion upon seeing her son alive. The most moving moment unfolds as the two share a tight hug. In another scene, Jaskirat is seen in a happier space, smiling warmly and posing for pictures with his sister, and the whole family.
Social media users are loving this alternate ending to the film’s franchise, taking to the comments section to share their reactions and appreciation.
One wrote, “Mom will burst in happiness that her son is still alive”, with another sharing, “damm goosebumps”.
“Crazy that AI Ranveer does better acting than many real Bollywood stars,” one mentioned, with one sharing, “This is crazy. Look at that half hearted hand wave. To get this with AI is fantastic.”
One comment read, “Dhurandhar 2 – Alternate Happy Ending Ai.. Turning tragedy into victory…Turning tears into smiles.”
“Maybe AI ain't that bad, afterall,” another read.
About Dhurandhar 2
Titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, the film is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film was released worldwide on March 19. Apart from Ranveer, it also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera and Arjun Rampal.
Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The Aditya Dhar-directed film opened with earnings of ₹75 crore gross in paid previews, and minted ₹165 crore on release day. Till now, the film has surged past the ₹450 crore mark in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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