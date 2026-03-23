Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 gets alternate ending due to AI, fans call it ‘more satisfying’

Actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is continuing to dominate the social media conversation, with fans dissecting every frame of the Aditya Dhar directorial. Adding fresh fuel to the buzz, a fan-made AI video imagining an alternate ending has gone viral, drawing widespread attention online. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19.

Many viewers believe the reimagined climax delivers a more emotionally fulfilling and fitting conclusion to the story.

MAJOR SPOILERS FOR DHURANDHAR 2 AHEAD! AI twist to Dhurandhar 2 ending In the film’s closing moments, Ranveer’s character Jaskirat, also known as Hamza, is seen stepping away from the brutal world of spies and violence. After nearly two decades, he returns to his hometown of Pathankot, signalling a deeply personal and emotional shift in his journey.

Ranveer’s Jaskirat is seen confronting the harsh reality of his family after years of absence. He realises that his mother and younger sister have long believed him to be dead, and have made peace with that loss, building a quiet life away from violence and bloodshed. From a distance, he is seen watching them, visibly emotional, with tears in his eyes. The film closes on this open-ended note, leaving viewers wondering whether he gathers the courage to meet them or chooses to walk away, continuing to serve his duty to the nation.

However, an alternative ending to the film has now surfaced on social media, seemingly created using AI. It was posted with a caption that read, “The only way Jassi could meet with his mother in Dhurandhar was AI... watch the full video.”

The video opens with Jaskirat standing alone in the village field. It then cuts to his mother, who is overcome with shock and emotion upon seeing her son alive. The most moving moment unfolds as the two share a tight hug. In another scene, Jaskirat is seen in a happier space, smiling warmly and posing for pictures with his sister, and the whole family.