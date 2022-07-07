Ranveer Singh ‘eats’ a bug, struggles to keep it down as he prepares for Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Watch

Ranveer Singh went to all lengths to prepare himself for his first-ever Netflix special, Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, which will see him trying to survive the wilderness with survival expert Bear Grylls. Apart from saying goodbye to his colourful clothes for a camo outfit, Ranveer also had to prepare himself for the kind of food he will have to eat in the wild. A new promo released by Netflix on Thursday showed Ranveer eating a bug to prepare himself for the show. Also Read| Ranveer Singh cries as he trades his colourful wardrobe for camo pants

The video was titled Ranveer Singh's Ready For The Wild: Food Edition. It showed Ranveer dressed in his finest clothes as he sat at a perfectly-set dinner table with a cloche covering his dinner plate. He lifted the cloche to see a wasp, which he went on to stick in his fork and put inside his mouth. Ranveer struggled to keep it down but managed to eat the crunchy bug somehow.

The video then declared that 'Ranveer is ready for the wild,' before it showed him eating bugs with Bear Grylls in clips from the Netflix special. Ranveer Vs Wild will be an interactive special where the viewers will be able to make decisions for Ranveer. Netflix India referred to the show's format as they shared the video, telling the audience that they will be able to decide Ranveer's menu as well.

It read, "Menu mein kya hai? Aap hi batao! (What's in the menu? You only tell. You decide what Ranveer Singh eats, where he goes, how he sleeps. Sab kuch (everything)! Catch India’s first interactive special - Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, only on Netflix."

The previous promo of the Netflix special had shown Ranveer in tears as he said goodbye to his eccentric wardrobe for the show. He had captioned it, "You know things are getting serious when I left my wardrobe behind and picked camo pants instead. Get ready for a Ranveer you’ve never seen before." Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls will start streaming on Netflix on July 8.

This isn’t the first time Bear Grylls will navigate the wild with an Indian celebrity. Earlier, his show Into The Wild has seen celeb guests like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, and PM Narendra Modi, to name a few. The British adventurer became famous for his long-running shows Man Vs Wild and Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

