Ranveer Singh cries as he trades his colourful wardrobe for camo pants for Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Watch

Ranveer Singh is set to appear in his first-ever Netflix special, where he will be joined by survival expert Bear Grylls. Titled Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, the special will stream on July 8, and Ranveer has been hyping it up. In a recent video posted by the actor, the usually-flamboyant Ranveer is sad about having to ditch his colourful clothes for the wild. Also read: Ranveer Singh shares funniest memes from his Ranveer vs Wild episode

The show will have Ranveer and Bear brave the Serbian wilderness in a bid to find a rare flower that blooms there. The show borrows elements of wilderness survival from Bear Grylls’ popular show Into The Wild.

On Tuesday, Ranveer shared a video where he was standing in front of his wardrobe. The actor dramatically hugged a pink fur coat of his and cried in an exaggerated fashion. As a sad song about being apart played in the background, a weepy Ranveer bid adieu to the colourful outfit. He is then seen dressed in a grey t-shirt, camo pants and a bandana, before the video moves to a montage of him and Bear Grylls running in the wild.

You know things are getting serious when I left my wardrobe behind and picked camo pants instead. Get ready for a Ranveer you?ve never seen before 😤#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls Netflix India?s first interactive special arrives on July 8! pic.twitter.com/0tqQYrjM6i — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 5, 2022

While sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, “You know things are getting serious when I left my wardrobe behind and picked camo pants instead. Get ready for a Ranveer you’ve never seen before. #RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls Netflix India’s first interactive special arrives on July 8!”

This isn’t the first time Bear Grylls will navigate the wild with an Indian celebrity. Earlier, his show Into The Wild has seen celeb guests like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, and PM Narendra Modi, to name a few. The British adventurer became famous for his long-running shows Man Vs Wild and Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

Ranveer was last seen on screen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which released on May 13. The film grossed ₹86 crore at the box office. His next release will be Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will release next year.

