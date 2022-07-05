Ranveer Singh shares funniest memes from his Ranveer vs Wild episode: Rishabh Pant, Avengers get a feature

Ranveer Singh has shared several memes which surfaced on social media after the trailer release of his Netflix special, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The trailer showed Ranveer going into the depth of forests in Serbia to find a rare flower for wife Deepika Padukone while dealing with several obstacles and challenges on his way. Also read: Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer is out

The memes show him in the midst of action, running from something or the other while being dressed up in an olive green tee and trousers and his hair tied in a ponytail. While a fan photoshopped his image in a still of The Avengers, another compared him to cricketer Rishabh Pant when he goes behind the wickets for wicketkeeping. Some memes also compared him to employees eager to run away after an office meeting.

Ranveer Singh shared his memes on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh's memes were shared on Twitter.

Ranveer said he felt scared many times during the filming of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls but he took the leap of faith to overcome his fears. “Sometimes fear can stop you and limit you. It can stop you from taking the next step, from growing and evolving. Don't let fear have that control or power over you. It will stop you. One has to keep moving forward. Fear is one thing that when you experience it you must feel it, deal with,” he said.

On his decision to take up the challenge, Ranveer said, “I was discussing with my baby (Deepika) that my experiences are flat and as an actor, you need to have different experiences so that you can improve. I was feeling I am getting into my comfort zone and soon enough I got this offer. This is a fresh offering in the adventure reality genre.”

Ranveer was last seen as a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

