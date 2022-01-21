Ranveer Singh finds Gehraiyaan trailer ‘sexy, intense’, gives a shout-out to 'baby girl' Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh has shared his reaction to wife Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan trailer, which arrived on Thursday. The actor has called it "moody, sexy and intense" besides dropping a word of appreciation for his “baby girl”.

Sharing a Gehraiyaan still of Deepika on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "Moody, sexy and intense!!! (fire icons) Domestic noir? Sign me up! All the favs @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa Naseer the Legend! and my baby girl looking like a Fazillion buxxx (tongue out icons) @deepikapadukone, produced by the sexiest of them all @karanjohar (wink emoji)."

Deepika ‘liked’ the post, along with many others like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Neha Dhupia. Ananya Panday reacted to Ranveer's post, “You’re the fave.” Dhairya Karwa, who plays Deepika's boyfriend in the film, commented, “Bhai (heart icon).” Siddhant Chaturvedi also dropped a heart icon in the comments section.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is a film about complex modern relationships starring Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

Deepika said on screen intimacy is not an easy task and credited filmmaker Shakun Batra for creating a safe environment on the sets. In a first for a major Bollywood movie, the filmmakers have roped in Dar Gai to serve as the intimacy director.

"Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in a way we have in this film. So, to go down that route of intimacy and vulnerability is possible when you know the director is not doing it for eyeballs. Because that is where the characters are coming from, their experience and journey. It is possible when you feel safe and secure in the environment,” Deepika told reporters at the virtual trailer launch on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

