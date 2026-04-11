Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan and AbRam enjoy bhajan session, Janhvi Kapoor performs garba at Anant Ambani's birthday bash

Anant Ambani celebrated his 31st birthday in Jamnagar on April 10 with a grand, star-studded event that also marked the launch of Vantara University, an extension of his wildlife conservation initiative, Vantara. The lavish celebration saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance, and glimpses from the evening have since gone viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Gauri Khan enjoy bhajan session

Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan and AbRam enjoying bhajan session.

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One of the widely circulated videos from the event showed Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan immersed in a soulful bhajan session. Ranveer was seen sitting beside Nita Ambani, singing along with full enthusiasm and visibly enjoying the devotional atmosphere. Gauri, seated nearby with AbRam by her side, was seen with her hands folded, soaking in the evening's spiritual vibe.

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{{^usCountry}} Another video from the bash captured Janhvi Kapoor performing garba along with other guests. Dressed elegantly in a long skirt and top, Janhvi added a festive touch to the evening as she danced gracefully during the bhajan session. Ranveer later joined her, adding to the celebratory mood. In yet another clip, both Ranveer and Janhvi were seen cutting a cake alongside Anant. While Ranveer opted for a formal blue suit, Janhvi’s traditional ensemble stood out for its elegance. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan wish Anant Ambani {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video from the bash captured Janhvi Kapoor performing garba along with other guests. Dressed elegantly in a long skirt and top, Janhvi added a festive touch to the evening as she danced gracefully during the bhajan session. Ranveer later joined her, adding to the celebratory mood. In yet another clip, both Ranveer and Janhvi were seen cutting a cake alongside Anant. While Ranveer opted for a formal blue suit, Janhvi’s traditional ensemble stood out for its elegance. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan wish Anant Ambani {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The birthday celebration was a glamorous affair, with several big names in attendance. Salman Khan also made an appearance and grabbed attention with his new look, sporting spectacles. He later took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message for Anant, calling him a “pure soul” and expressing his admiration in his signature style. He wrote, "Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega long live my younger brother Anant dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul (Listen to this, if your memory is weak then write it down: this man will lift the whole country too. Long live my younger brother Anant, an Ambani of both heart and mind. Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii, a pure soul) (sic)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The birthday celebration was a glamorous affair, with several big names in attendance. Salman Khan also made an appearance and grabbed attention with his new look, sporting spectacles. He later took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message for Anant, calling him a “pure soul” and expressing his admiration in his signature style. He wrote, "Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega long live my younger brother Anant dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul (Listen to this, if your memory is weak then write it down: this man will lift the whole country too. Long live my younger brother Anant, an Ambani of both heart and mind. Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii, a pure soul) (sic)." {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also extended his wishes, praising Anant for his positive contributions and encouraging him to continue his meaningful work. In his message, Shah Rukh wrote, "Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday... May you continue to do all the good u do….and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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