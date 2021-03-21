Ranveer Singh gives Men in Black a run for their money with his latest all-black ensemble pics

Ranveer Singh painted social media black with his latest Instagram posts. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a bunch of photos where he was seen taking a stroll on a sports field. The '83 star was seen wearing an all-black ensemble - a black fitted tee and a pair of ripped jeans - for his day out.

The actor completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses and a silver chain around his neck. Ranveer posed in front of a net, before he was photographed walking down the field and finally shared a picture from sitting in the stands. The three pictures garnered love from his fans. Several comments featured fire and heart emojis in the section.

Ranveer's new post came hours after he congratulated team India over their T20 win against England, on Saturday night. The actor took to Twitter and said, "Phenomenal batting! And then to stage a brave comeback against the tide in the second innings! Strong & resilient team effort! Superb victory, boys! #INDvENG."

Ranveer will also be seen holding the cricket bat on the big screen later in his upcoming movie '83. The actor plays the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev in the cricket-themed movie. The movie is based on India's 1983 World Cup victory. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and has several Indian actors playing prominent roles in it.

Apart from the sports-themed movie, Ranveer will also appear in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. He reprises his role of Simmba in the Rohit Shetty directorial. The movie also sees Ajay Devgn return as Singham. Ranveer reunites with Rohit for Cirkus. The actor-director duo has been sharing glimpses of their shoot on social media. The Bollywood movie also stars Roohi and Fukrey star Varun Sharma.