Ranveer Singh impresses fans with his dedication in underwater sequence BTS video from Dhurandhar 2: 'That's insane'
Ranveer Singh impresses fans with his dedication in the BTS footage of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, showcasing his intense training for an underwater sequence.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently receiving widespread praise for his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Known for his intense commitment to every role, the actor has once again impressed fans, this time with a gripping underwater sequence from the film that has surfaced online.
Ranveer Singh's underwater scene from Dhurandhar 2 impresses fans
The particular scene features Ranveer’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, undergoing rigorous training to become a spy. As part of his preparation, the character is required to practise breath control underwater, an essential skill for covert operations. What has truly amazed fans, however, is the behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage that recently surfaced, revealing that Ranveer performed the challenging sequence himself.
In the BTS video, the actor is seen undergoing training before stepping into the pool. He then calmly submerges himself underwater, maintaining his composure while the crew films the sequence.
Fans were quick to react to the clip, flooding social media with praise for his dedication and work ethic. One comment read, “That's insane. Man really put his heart and soul into this movie and got the return too. Happy for him.” Another wrote, “I did a double-take on whether it’s Ranveer or his body double? Crazy amount of hard work has gone in, and it shows!” A third comment read, “His absolute dedication coupled with that inherent raw talent! Glad to see such effort from a star in these times of PR and VFX. Ranveer, keep shining, we need more of you at the movies!”
Another fan wrote, “Ranveer, you deserve all the love, accolades and praise coming your way. If he doesn’t win the National Award this year, it would be such a shame.” One more commented, “The man is perfectly still, not even moving a bit underwater! You know it’s not a still photo only because the cameraman is moving around him. That’s some serious next level dedication! Hats off to him! Hope all his hard work pays off really well!”
About Dhurandhar 2 success
The film broke box office records upon its release, ensuring its success on the very first day. It collected ₹145 crore at the domestic box office and ₹240 crore worldwide gross on day one, recording the second-largest opening for any Indian film, behind only Pushpa 2: The Rule, which opened with ₹274 crore in 2024. The film is now racing towards the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office.
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel delves into the origin story of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It also continues the story from the first part, showing how the Indian spy completes his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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