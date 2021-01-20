Ranveer Singh is flexing his 'guldasta' power in new outfit. See pics

Ranveer Singh has shared a bunch of pictures of his new outfit and it is just as quirky as you would expect. The actor, never afraid to crack some jokes at his own expense, even compared himself to a bouquet.

Ranveer is seen in a bright and colourful jacket, featuring red, pink, yellow and orange flowers. He paired it with maroon velvet trousers, a Gucci hairband and large sunnies. He captioned the post: "Guldasta Flex."

The actor's fans also shared hilarious alternate photo caption ideas. "Phool Khile hain Gulshan Gulshan," wrote one. "Goldie phailll...pura naam," wrote another. Another very eager fan wrote, "You could punch me in the face and I would still say 'thanks daddy'."

Ranveer is known for his quirky and fun fashion choices. However, his wife Deepika Padukone had once said that Ranveer always has to wear simpler outfits when he meets her family. "When he’s with my parents, that’s his look. If it’s a specific family event then there’s Padukone family wardrobe which is black pants, blue jeans, white crisp shirts, round neck T-shirts,” she had said in an earlier interview.

About people comparing their style, she had said, “I don’t get it, I wear a white shirt and blue jeans, they’ll be like so boring, why can’t she try something fun? And when I try something fun, it’s like 'oh now she is trying to be like her husband, she should just stick to doing the classic stuff she always does'. What do you want?”

Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen in 83. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and tells the story of Team India's victory at the Cricket World Cup in 1983. While he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev, she will play his wife, Romi.

Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordar in his kitty. He will also have a special appearance in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

