After dominating the box office during its theatrical run, Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge is now heading to streaming. The action-packed spy thriller will premiere on JioHotstar on June 4, 2026, with the platform planning a special digital event for fans ahead of the online release. Interestingly, the film’s India streaming debut arrives almost a month after its international release on Netflix on May 15. Ever since the global streaming launch, many Indian viewers had been waiting for the movie to arrive on a domestic platform, making the JioHotstar premiere highly anticipated.

A fan-focused digital premiere experience

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar The Revenge to arrive on JioHotstar on June 4 almost a month after Netflix US release.(Netflix)

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Instead of opting for a regular streaming drop, JioHotstar is turning the film’s release into a larger fan event. Before the movie begins streaming, viewers will get access to a specially curated 30-minute pre-show starting at 7 pm on June 4. The pre-show will feature candid conversations with the cast, behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the film, fun interactions and stories from the shoot. The idea is to create a more immersive viewing experience and build excitement before audiences finally watch the film online. The movie itself will officially begin streaming from June 5 onwards.

The film’s raw and unfiltered version

One of the major talking points surrounding the streaming release is that audiences will get access to what the makers are calling the RAW & Undekha version of the film. According to the platform, viewers will be able to experience the movie in its original and unfiltered form, staying true to the scale, intensity and storytelling style envisioned by the makers.

Aiming to create a cultural viewing moment

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the film’s digital premiere, Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar said, “As the nation’s premier entertainment destination, our endeavor has always been to continually reimagine how audiences engage with blockbuster storytelling. With Dhurandhar The Revenge, the vision was to create an experience that transcends the conventional movie premiere and transforms into a large-scale cultural viewing moment." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the film’s digital premiere, Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar said, “As the nation’s premier entertainment destination, our endeavor has always been to continually reimagine how audiences engage with blockbuster storytelling. With Dhurandhar The Revenge, the vision was to create an experience that transcends the conventional movie premiere and transforms into a large-scale cultural viewing moment." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "Today’s audiences are seeking deeper immersion and participation and this premiere has been designed to deliver exactly that. From presenting the film in its original, unfiltered form to curating a premiere experience designed for digital audiences, every aspect of the experience has been thoughtfully crafted to make it more immediate, immersive, and engaging for viewers across the country”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "Today’s audiences are seeking deeper immersion and participation and this premiere has been designed to deliver exactly that. From presenting the film in its original, unfiltered form to curating a premiere experience designed for digital audiences, every aspect of the experience has been thoughtfully crafted to make it more immediate, immersive, and engaging for viewers across the country”. {{/usCountry}}

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Director and producer Aditya Dhar also spoke about bringing the film to streaming audiences. “Dhurandhar The Revenge has been an incredibly special journey for all of us, and we’re excited to now bring the film to audiences on JioHotstar through this unique premiere experience. The film has always been rooted in scale, intensity, and emotion, and I’m looking forward to audiences across the country experiencing it on the platform from June 4 onwards,” he said.

About the film

Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar The Revenge is a high-stakes spy action thriller produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Backed by Jio Studios along with B62 Studios, the film features a massive ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

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The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, a deep-cover Indian intelligence officer operating under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari inside Karachi’s dangerous Lyari underworld.

Set after the events of the first instalment and the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, the sequel follows Hamza as he rises within the criminal network while secretly working to destroy the terror ecosystem responsible for the 26/11 attacks. As the mission intensifies, he finds himself facing powerful enemies including Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal, and the mysterious mastermind known as Bade Sahab.

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