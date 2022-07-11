Ranveer Singh 'loves' Rohit Shetty's 'then and now' pics doing stunts: 'Somethings never change'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared a before-after picture of himself on Instagram. In both the pictures, Rohit is clicked while performing an action sequence. Actor Ranveer Singh, who was the lead in Rohit's 2018 film Simmba and will also be seen in Cirkus, also reacted to the post. Also Read: Rohit Shetty says there are new debates all the time: 'It was nepotism six months ago, now it is south vs Bollywood'

The first picture is from 2002 and the second one is from 2022. In both of them, Rohit is seen up in the air as he performed a stunt. He captioned the photo, “Somethings never change.” Ranveer Singh commented, “And aren’t we glad about that. Love to see it." One fan said, “Switch from directing to acting now."

Rohit Shetty's new Instagram post.

Rohit is currently hosting Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show features contestants, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhatt, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Surbhi Jha, and Shivangi Joshi, among many others.

Rohit joined Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2014. Akshay Kumar was the host for first two seasons of the show, while Priyanka Chopra hosted the third season before Akshay returned for the fourth season. Rohit has been the host since he joined in the fifth season.

Rohit is the son of actor-action choreographer MB Shetty. Rohit has created the Golmaal franchise and his cop universe of films. He had also directed other films including Bol Bachchan (2012), Chennai Express (2013) and Dilwale (2015).

The filmmaker's next project is Cirkus, where Ranveer is playing a double role for the first time in his career. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is the official remake of the 1982 Gulzar comedy Angoor, which was itself based on the William Shakespeare play The Comedy of Errors.

